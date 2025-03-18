Leelyn Smith LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 195.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,231,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Arrien Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $482.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $514.05 and a 200 day moving average of $504.16. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $413.07 and a 52 week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.