PDS Planning Inc Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.21.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

