Entrewealth LLC Invests $203,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Entrewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $276.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $198.94 and a fifty-two week high of $279.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.76 and a 200 day moving average of $249.96.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

