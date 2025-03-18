The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Down 26.7% in February

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 283,800 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 387,100 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Glimpse Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 28,555 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Glimpse Group in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.67 price target on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

The Glimpse Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of VRAR stock opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The Glimpse Group has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

