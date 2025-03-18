Boston Partners Acquires New Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,281,761 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,057,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.30% of Uber Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,041,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,027,715.07. The trade was a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $72.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.31.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

