Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

SXP opened at C$3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.35. Supremex has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$4.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.94.

Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of custom envelopes and packaging products. The company operates in two business segments that are Manufacturing and Sale of Envelopes, and the manufacturing and sale of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Envelope segment.

