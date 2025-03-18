Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Faraday Copper Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Faraday Copper stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Faraday Copper has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

Faraday Copper Company Profile

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project consisting of 73 square kilometers private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits located in Pinal County, Arizona.

