Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 13th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Faraday Copper Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Faraday Copper stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. Faraday Copper has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.
Faraday Copper Company Profile
