Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Expands By 23.1%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

CITIC Price Performance

Shares of CTPCY opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. CITIC has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in financial services, advanced intelligent manufacturing, advanced materials, consumption, urbanization, resources and energy, and engineering contracting businesses worldwide. The Comprehensive Financial Services segment provides banking, investment research, securities brokerage, trust, insurance and reinsurance, investment banking, wealth and asset management, financial markets, equity investment, financing, and other integrated financial services.

