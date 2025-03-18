Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Expands By 23.1%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
CITIC Price Performance
Shares of CTPCY opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. CITIC has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70.
CITIC Company Profile
