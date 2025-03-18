Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,295 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MCD opened at $304.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.02. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,275.25. This trade represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.39.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

