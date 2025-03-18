Ethereum Reaches Market Cap of $228.50 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,894.33 or 0.02296580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $228.50 billion and approximately $10.20 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00022689 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00007526 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,624,188 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.

