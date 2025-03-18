EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,425,000 after buying an additional 870,449 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GSK by 30.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,803,000 after buying an additional 833,080 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $23,366,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of GSK by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 965,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,483,000 after acquiring an additional 500,010 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GSK. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.74%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

