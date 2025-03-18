GWN Securities Inc. Invests $314,000 in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ET stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.21. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ET shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.