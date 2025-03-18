Kava (KAVA) Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Kava has a total market cap of $534.49 million and $17.63 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00022774 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,853,482 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

