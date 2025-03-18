Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $71.49 and a twelve month high of $122.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 47.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 57.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total transaction of $216,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,420 shares in the company, valued at $695,928. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

