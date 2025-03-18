Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Harworth Group had a net margin of 52.25% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Harworth Group Trading Up 3.3 %

HWG stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.53). The company has a market cap of £566.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.45.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

