Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Harworth Group (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Harworth Group had a net margin of 52.25% and a return on equity of 7.75%.
Harworth Group Trading Up 3.3 %
HWG stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. Harworth Group has a twelve month low of GBX 125 ($1.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 195 ($2.53). The company has a market cap of £566.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.45.
Harworth Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Harworth Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Kohl’s Posts Another Kitchen Sink Quarter, But New CEO Has a Plan
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Southwest Airlines Could Triple From Here—Here’s How
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Salesforce: An Early AI Opportunity With Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.