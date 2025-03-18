Virtual Reality Stocks To Consider – March 17th

Meta Platforms, Best Buy, Unity Software, EPAM Systems, GameStop, Ambarella, and Kopin are the seven Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks refer to shares in companies that develop, manufacture, or market technology and content related to virtual reality systems. These companies may produce hardware like headsets and sensors, create VR software, or provide platforms for immersive experiences across various sectors including gaming, education, and healthcare. Investors watch these stocks as potential indicators of growth in the expanding field of immersive digital technology and interactive media. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META traded down $4.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $603.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,154,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,590,720. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $603.80. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $414.50 and a 1-year high of $740.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

NYSE BBY traded up $1.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBY

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.61. 3,445,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,422,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 2.27. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $30.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $4.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.71. The stock had a trading volume of 221,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,794. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.61. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $301.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

GME stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $23.47. 1,626,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,393,836. GameStop has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.20 and a beta of -0.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

AMBA stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $56.03. 429,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,786. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $85.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMBA

Kopin (KOPN)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held VR products.

KOPN traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. 1,437,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,743,387. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $232.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KOPN

Read More