Xponance Inc. Purchases 875 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 22,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,349 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,176,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,169,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,940 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 959,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,891,000 after acquiring an additional 853,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 336.4% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,068,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,953,000 after buying an additional 823,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.4 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $211.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

