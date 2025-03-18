PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,453 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $232,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBAN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 69,088 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $1,013,520.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 453,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,402.43. The trade was a 13.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $552,925.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. This trade represents a 10.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

