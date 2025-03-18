Leelyn Smith LLC Has $42.96 Million Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 463,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for 7.7% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC owned 0.27% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $42,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,877,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,745,000 after acquiring an additional 613,683 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,541,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 869,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,656,000 after buying an additional 134,193 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 820,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,075,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $90.32 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $94.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

