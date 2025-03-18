Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Position Lifted by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Diageo by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $109.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $105.72 and a 1-year high of $149.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.42%.

Several analysts have commented on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Diageo from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

