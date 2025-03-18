Mystic Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $521.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $544.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.03. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

