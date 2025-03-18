PDS Planning Inc Has $78.20 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,635,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 6.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PDS Planning Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $78,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. EQ LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 32,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,373,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,165,000 after purchasing an additional 151,270 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7,708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $46.80 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

