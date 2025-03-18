Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 933,854 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,756,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933,854 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 10.0% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.77% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $12,936,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,389,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $825.48 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $711.40 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $832.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $841.68. The stock has a market cap of $782.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.