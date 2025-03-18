Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

