AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after buying an additional 419,375 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $471,629,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6,083.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,281,000 after purchasing an additional 89,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AutoZone by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,544,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price target on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,651.91.

Insider Activity

In other AutoZone news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 417 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,200. This trade represents a 79.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,871 shares of company stock worth $6,720,811 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,620.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,408.03 and a 200-day moving average of $3,247.36. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,728.97 and a 52-week high of $3,704.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.