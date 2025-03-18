Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,228 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $29,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $568,309,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 514.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,431 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 391,951.9% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,215,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 500.7% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,048,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,797,000 after purchasing an additional 873,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.83 and a 52 week high of $91.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.49%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.27.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. The trade was a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 906,050 shares of company stock worth $77,839,329 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

