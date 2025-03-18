Myria Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (MYRIA)

Myria (MYRIA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One Myria token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Myria has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $819,531.54 worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Myria has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,732.00 or 1.00119277 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82,550.20 or 0.99899262 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Myria Token Profile

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria. The official website for Myria is myria.com.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 29,287,676,367 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00100738 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $832,664.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myria should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

