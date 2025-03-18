Adalan Ventures (LON:ZAIM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Adalan Ventures (LON:ZAIM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.95) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Adalan Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.31 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. Adalan Ventures has a 1 year low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 8 ($0.10).

Get Adalan Ventures alerts:

Adalan Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Adalan Ventures Plc provides microloans to individuals. The company was formerly known as Zaim Credit Systems Plc and changed its name to Adalan Ventures Plc in May 2023. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Adalan Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adalan Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.