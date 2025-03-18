Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $21,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,804.23, for a total value of $10,843,422.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,026,643.74. The trade was a 12.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,846.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,842.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,984.72. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $1,105.65 and a 12-month high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,088.15.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

