Glenview Trust co Buys Shares of 695 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $918,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $1,163,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This represents a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.14.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $327.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $480.94.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

