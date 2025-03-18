ASD Market Capitalization Hits $16.68 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. ASD has a market capitalization of $16.68 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

