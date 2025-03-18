Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 907,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 498,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,452,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,195 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 34,002.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,250 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 25,174.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 858,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after purchasing an additional 854,677 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,654,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,191,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 388,388 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $76.41.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.9647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.