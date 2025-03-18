Head to Head Analysis: Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) & Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG)

Coil Tubing Technology (OTCMKTS:CTBG – Get Free Report) and Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coil Tubing Technology and Solaris Energy Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coil Tubing Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Solaris Energy Infrastructure 0 0 5 1 3.17

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 123.02%. Given Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solaris Energy Infrastructure is more favorable than Coil Tubing Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

67.4% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 34.7% of Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Solaris Energy Infrastructure”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solaris Energy Infrastructure $313.09 million 4.40 $24.34 million $0.49 41.87

Solaris Energy Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Coil Tubing Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Coil Tubing Technology and Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coil Tubing Technology N/A N/A N/A Solaris Energy Infrastructure 4.80% 6.66% 4.12%

Risk & Volatility

Coil Tubing Technology has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaris Energy Infrastructure has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solaris Energy Infrastructure beats Coil Tubing Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coil Tubing Technology

Coil Tubing Technology, Inc., a coil tubing company, focuses on the development, marketing, and rental of advanced tools and related technical solutions for use with coil tubing and jointed pipe in the bottom hole assembly for the exploration and production of hydrocarbons worldwide. The company's products include jar accelerator, extended reach, bi-directional jar, jet hammer, jet motor, spinning wash, bumper sub, vibrational agitation, and indexing tools. Its products are used in thru-tubing fishing, thru-tubing workover and intervention, pipeline clean out, and coil tubing lateral drillout operations. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software. The firm’s services include field, last mile management, and transloading services. The company was founded by William A. Zartler in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

