RM (LON:RM) Issues Earnings Results

RM (LON:RM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11.80 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RM had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 311.10%.

RM Stock Performance

LON:RM opened at GBX 101.25 ($1.32) on Tuesday. RM has a 1 year low of GBX 45.61 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 106 ($1.38). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19.

About RM

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: RM TTS, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The company designs and owns proprietary products for schools; and offers platform delivery of digital assessment and exam marking solutions for accreditors, educators, and learners.

