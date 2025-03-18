RM (LON:RM) Issues Earnings Results

RM (LON:RM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11.80 ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RM had a negative net margin of 24.97% and a negative return on equity of 311.10%.
RM Stock Performance
LON:RM opened at GBX 101.25 ($1.32) on Tuesday. RM has a 1 year low of GBX 45.61 ($0.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 106 ($1.38). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 92.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £85.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.84, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.19.
About RM
