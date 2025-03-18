CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.
CareCloud Stock Performance
CareCloud stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $22.62.
CareCloud Company Profile
