CareCloud, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:CCLDO)

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th.

CareCloud Stock Performance

CareCloud stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $22.62.

Get CareCloud alerts:

CareCloud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company’s portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.