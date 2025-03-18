Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,902 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total transaction of $2,938,012.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. This trade represents a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,301 shares of company stock worth $121,470,200 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 0.6 %

Intuit Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $602.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $597.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

