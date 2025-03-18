Boston Partners Acquires 582,643 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,899,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582,643 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.40% of DTE Energy worth $350,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

DTE stock opened at $135.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.55. DTE Energy has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $138.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.09.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total value of $131,738.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. The trade was a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

