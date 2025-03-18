Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,612 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 3.20% of Generac worth $295,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $132.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.67.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

