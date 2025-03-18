Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.74% from the company’s current price.

WST has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.50.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

NYSE WST opened at $231.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.13 and a 200 day moving average of $302.66. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $197.01 and a one year high of $400.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $748.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WST. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.