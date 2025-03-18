Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of HP by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,801,428 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,871,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 11.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,770,491 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $885,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,977 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of HP by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,555,989 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $116,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,104 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $65,260,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 11.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,184,306 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $508,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,002.50. The trade was a 63.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

