Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

Vistra Stock Up 1.3 %

VST stock opened at $126.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $199.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

