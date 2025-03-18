XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in XPO during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in XPO by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in XPO by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.47.

In related news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,612.96. This represents a 9.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $111.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. XPO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.03 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

