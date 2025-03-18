iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

