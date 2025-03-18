Supremex Inc. (SXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on April 4th

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of TSE SXP opened at C$3.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.94. The firm has a market cap of C$97.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.32. Supremex has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.35.

Supremex Inc is engaged in manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of custom envelopes and packaging products. The company operates in two business segments that are Manufacturing and Sale of Envelopes, and the manufacturing and sale of paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Envelope segment.

