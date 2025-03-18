Electra Battery Materials’ (ELBM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.40 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Electra Battery Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ELBM stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Electra Battery Materials has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.93.

Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Electra Battery Materials stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Free Report) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.45% of Electra Battery Materials worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Company Profile

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

