Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.43% from the company’s previous close.

RGEN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Repligen from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Repligen from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Get Repligen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGEN

Repligen Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $152.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.53. Repligen has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $200.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.63, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $167.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.58 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 149.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,420,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after acquiring an additional 850,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,136,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,027,165,000 after purchasing an additional 743,815 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Repligen by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 918,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,227,000 after purchasing an additional 594,189 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in Repligen by 12,321.0% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 403,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,142,000 after buying an additional 400,680 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,428,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.