Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 252.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.65 to $1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $1.90 to $1.55 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 target price on Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lind Value II ApS bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,258,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 50,527,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,436,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,795 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,838,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter valued at about $6,470,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

