Mode Price Up 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (MODE)

Mode (MODE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Mode token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mode has a total market cap of $11.51 million and $2.36 million worth of Mode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mode has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82,731.99 or 1.00176671 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82,515.20 or 0.99914170 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mode Profile

Mode was first traded on May 6th, 2024. Mode’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. Mode’s official Twitter account is @modenetwork. The official website for Mode is www.mode.network.

Mode Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mode (MODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mode has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,500,000,009 in circulation. The last known price of Mode is 0.00462687 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,260,867.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mode.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mode using one of the exchanges listed above.

