Optimism (OP) Price Tops $0.86 on Top Exchanges

Optimism (OP) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Optimism has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $126.48 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Optimism token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001046 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Optimism has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,705,846 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

