ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08, Zacks reports. ZKH Group had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%.

ZKH Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZKH opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. ZKH Group has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $464.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services.

